Fulton County Senior Center Outlines Services To Archbold Rotary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAM … Archbold Rotarians recently learned about the services and programming that the Fulton County Senior Center offers seniors who are 60 and older at their five locations in Fulton County: Wauseon, Archbold, Fayette, Delta and Swanton. Most of the programming and services are offered at no cost to seniors, though minimal meal donations are suggested, but not required. Vicki Hoylman, the center’s activity coordinator, and Brian Horst, the director, presented the program, which was arranged by Rotarian Bill Rufenacht (middle).

The Fulton County Senior Center serves seniors who are 60 and older at five locations around the county with its main location at 695 S. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon.

Brian Horst, the senior center director, told Archbold Rotarians recently that the senior center in Wauseon was built entirely with funds that the county received from COVID disbursements. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The other locations are Delta – meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hope Church, 101 Northwood Dr.; Swanton – meeting Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 620 Dodge St.; Archbold – meeting Tuesdays and Fridays in the Scout Cabin inside Ruihley Park and Fayette – meeting Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Family Life Center, 306 E. Main St.

All of the locations serve hot lunches on the days that they are open with some 370 meals delivered to homebound seniors every weekday. For seniors who are able to pay, a suggested donation of $3 is requested. However, Horst said about one third of all meals served are free.

In addition to the meals, a wide variety of programs and services are offered by the senior center.

Vicki Hoylman, the center’s activity coordinator, highlighted some of those. The senior center offers a host of programs at their sites, including those that provide information, entertainment, exercise and games (such as bingo, cards, mahjong) that promote social interaction. Day trips, which may involve a cost, are also planned throughout the year.

Staff provide information and referral services for seniors and sometimes assist them in completing various forms. And, volunteer drivers can take seniors to medical appointments.

Fulton County Senior Center programming and services are primarily funded (85 percent) by local property taxes.