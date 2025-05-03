Helen Luke (1925 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Montpelier)

Helen Eileen Luke, 99, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Montpelier, passed away on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She was born on November 5, 1925 in Montpelier, the daughter of Leo Clyde and Dorthy (Stiving) Perkins.

Helen graduated from Montpelier High School. On September 13, 1947 she married Richard B. Luke and together they built a life full of love and wonderful memories.

Helen was a devoted wife and mother who deeply loved her family. She will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind to cherish her memory.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Kristina (Luke) Thoman and her husband Tom of Roswell, Georgia and Jacque Karen (Luke) Causey of Greensboro, North Carolina; son, Michael Curtis Luke and his wife Renee of Roswell, Georgia; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Richard.

Helen will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Monday, May 5, 2025 at 12:00 pm at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate.

Memorials may be given in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.