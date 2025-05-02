Donna Ehrsam-Green (1937 – 2025)

(Co-Founder Of Oakshade Raceway)

Donna J. Ehrsam-Green, age 87, of Delta, Ohio, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at The Toledo Hospital, leaving behind a legacy filled with love, resilience, and an unwavering spirit.

Donna was born on May 30, 1937, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Reo and Olive (Pennington) Wyse. Donna lived her life with profound dedication to her family and a passion for the pursuits that brought her joy.

Donna and her late husband James Ehrsam founded and operated Oakshade Raceway. She and her family celebrated the thrill of racing, and this year proudly marks the 50th season of this cherished endeavor, becoming a cornerstone of the local racing community. Beyond her entrepreneurial spirit, she embraced the role of a devoted homemaker, nurturing her family with love and kindness.

A member of East Chesterfield Church and the Delta Eagles, Donna found solace and connection in her faith and community involvement. Her vibrant personality shone brightly through her various hobbies and interests.

She had an uncanny knack for uncovering delightful treasures at garage sales and antique shops. Her love for horses was another testament to her adventurous heart, often seen as a symbol of her free spirit.

Donna’s family was her greatest pride and joy. She is survived by her cherished sons, James (Anita) Ehrsam and Ron (Becky) Ehrsam; her daughter, Pam (Terry C.) Henricks; and a heartwarming legacy of 14 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren, with two additional blessings on the way. Each of them carries a piece of her spirit and values will live on for generations.

The joy of Donna’s life was complemented by her sister, Betty (McKeachnie), and her loyal four-legged companion, Ellie, who stood by her side through thick and thin. Alongside her immediate family, she leaves behind many treasured nieces and nephews who will forever cherish the memories shared with her.

Donna was preceded in death by her first husband, James Ehrsam, and her second husband, Jon Green, as well as her dearly departed daughter, Nancy Eberly; granddaughters, Michelle Herr and Pamela Donna Henricks; her grandson, Randy Wyse, Jr.; and her brothers, Vern and Wayne Wyse, who all have welcomed her into heaven with open arms.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 4th from 4 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 5th at 11:00 am in the funeral home, with Pastor James Mann presiding. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Donna may be made to Donate Life or to charity of the donor’s choice.