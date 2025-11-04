Helen Scott (1930 – 2025)

(Resident Of Fayette)

FAYETTE—Helen Louise Scott, age 95, of Fayette, died Sunday morning, November 2, 2025, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born in Tazwell County, VA on May 2, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert and Clara (Neal) Asbury.

On November 14, 1979, in Lebanon, VA, she married the love of her life, Charles C. Scott. They enjoyed over 40 years of memories prior to his passing on August 26, 2008.

Helen enjoyed shopping and watching television in her later years. She also enjoyed crocheting and reading. Helen had a spunky personality and was never afraid to speak her mind. Nothing brought her more joy than being in the company of her beloved family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Phyllis Smith of West Unity, Brenda (Emmerson) Branham of Potosi, MO, Barb Staffey of Bryan; a son, Rodger Lawson of West Unity; step-daughters, Drema Contreras of Napoleon, Kathy (Ray) Courson of VA, Debbie (Howard) Spragg of FL; Tammy Amos of FL; grandchildren, Tammy Sandy, Tracy Champ, Billie (Brian) Miller, LeeAnn (Chris) Saaf, Jeff (Karyn Swietzer) Lawson, Michael (Sandy Shirkey) Denton, Ginny (Dan) Bleikamp, Michelle (Jake) Wasson, Barbara (Ryan Goebel) Miller, Aaron (Brandy) Branham, and Renee (Josh) Fackler; 33 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Mae and Beatrice; a brother, Raymond “Junior”; a step-daughter, Robin Scott; a great-granddaughter, Jennavieve Ebersole; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Lawson; and a son-in-law, Don Staffey.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 10, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.