Jay Shaffer (1964 – 2025)

Jay Joseph Shaffer, age 61, of Archbold, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The world truly lost one of the great ones.

Jay graduated from Wauseon High School in 1981 and was a plant manager at Hill Manufacturing for over 30 years.

He was known for his tireless work ethic and his mentorship to his employees, leaving everlasting impressions.

Jay had a boisterous personality, infectious laugh, and was a master Donald Duck impersonator. He never met a stranger and always had a smile to share.

He was endlessly generous and loved unconditionally. He lived a life of selfless service to others and always wanted to lift those up around him.

He cherished his family and was married to his loving wife, Linda for 32 years. Jay and Linda loved new adventures and enjoyed traveling back roads, sitting by campfires, and cruising various lakes on the pontoon. In addition, Jay was an expert at pool, Zelda and barbequing chicken.

His best days were spent at Vineyard Lake with his children and grandchildren. This was a special place for his entire family and many of our best memories were made there by fishing, grilling, playing washers, singing loudly and telling campfire stories. “Don’t hog that fish!”

In addition to Linda, Jay is survived by 4 children (Justin Shaffer, Heidi Schaefer (Max Osbun), Niki Leininger (Gregg) and Josh Short), 9 grandchildren (Hunter, Isaac, Nolan, Landen, Phoenix, Jaden, Jace, Madeline, Mason), 2 great-grandchildren (Kai, Kru) and faithful dog, Van Gogh (Vannie). He is also survived by 4 siblings (Alice Massie, Jill Brown, Scott Shaffer, Hollis Shaffer, Sr.) and 2 step-siblings (Cathy Drummer, Randy Scott).

He was preceded in death by his parents (Charles Shaffer, Sylvia Mossing), step-parents (Milford Hann, Myra Harwood), brother (John “Pete” Shaffer), and step-siblings (Thomas Pfenning, Robin Scott, Jodi Scott).

After a private burial, the family asks for anyone touched by Jay to join them on November 15, 2025 from 1:30-3:30 pm for a Celebration of Life at the Wauseon Homecoming Park Pavilion in Wauseon, Ohio. Come share memories of all the love, kindness, and joy Jay shared throughout his years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Jay’s honor to the Fulton County Humane Society.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home – Wauseon is honored to serve the Shaffer Family.