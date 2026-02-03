Helena Serrano (1960 – 2026)

(Honoring A Grandmother’s Enduring Love)

Helena L. Serrano, age 65, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Helena was born June 7, 1960, in Owosso, Michigan, the daughter of Ernest and Helen Tessman Hoose, who preceded her in death. Helena was a devoted homemaker who lovingly cared for the needs of her family.

She especially cherished the time spent providing childcare for her grandchildren, creating special bonds that will be treasured forever.

Her family was her pride and joy, and she deeply enjoyed sharing her faith with them. In her quiet moments, Helena found joy in listening to music, crocheting, camping and spending time at the beach.

Surviving are her five children: Yolanda Scott of Montpelier; Eleazar (Lindsey) Serrano of West Unity; Sofia (Joseph) Eich of West Unity; Salomon Serrano of Montpelier; and Rosa Gonzales of Bryan; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Pamela (Cliff) Denter and Pepe Hoose; as well as several half siblings.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Memorial services will begin immediately at 1 p.m., with Celebrant Patricia Peter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ladies Conquering Cancer Gala, V395 County Road 22, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at oberlinturnbull.com.