Donna Dehnbostel (1926 – 2026)

(A Life Guided By Love And Horses)

Donna Marie Dehnbostel passed away peacefully Jan. 29, 2026, in South Lyon, Michigan. She was born Oct. 20, 1926, in Archbold, Ohio.

Donna developed a lifelong passion for horses. Her love for these majestic creatures was not just a pastime but a significant part of who she was.

As an active member of the Michigan Harness Horsemen’s Association and the United States Trotting Association, she found joy and camaraderie in the company of fellow equestrians and the thrill of harness racing.

Her heart, however, was always with her family. Donna was a loving wife to her late husband, Ralph Dehnbostel, with whom she shared a life full of cherished memories until his passing.

Together, they raised a family that would be her greatest legacy: her children, William Dehnbostel, Carol Dehnbostel, Linda Main and Steven Dehnbostel. She was loved by her grandchildren: Steve, Jennifer, Lindsay and Reagan; her great-grandchildren: Lance, Stevie, Austin, Scotty and Piper; and her great-great-grandchildren: Avery and Claire, each of whom brought her immense happiness.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph; her devoted parents; and her dear brother and sister. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love will continue to guide and comfort all who knew her.

Visitation for Donna will be held Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. Interment will follow in Johnson Cemetery.