Henrietta Arnold (1931-2019)

Henrietta N. Arnold, age 87, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday afternoon, July 6, 2019, at Ridgewood Manor in Maumee. She was born December 14, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to Homer and Thelma (Hill) Snider. On July 31, 1954, she married Drexel Arnold. He died in a car accident on December 7, 1972.

Henrietta will be remembered for her strong will personality. She worked as a store clerk at the Swanton Pharmacy for 13 years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing; and loved flower gardening, playing Bingo and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Joan Kelley; grandchildren, Ronald Arnold, Drexel Fausnaugh, Crystal Fausnaugh and Lyndsay (Scott) Buchele; great-grandchildren, Courtney Marie, Danielle Fausnaugh, Tyler Fausnaugh and Connor Fausnaugh; great-great grandchildren, Kylie and Anthony; sister, Shirley Dickens; and daughter-in-law, Tari Arnold. Henrietta was preceded in death by her husband, Drexel; son, George Arnold; her birth parents, Homer and Thelma; adopted parents, George and Myrtle Snider; and siblings, William Snider, Jane Dew and Gladys Pultz.

Family and friends may visit Thursday, July 11th, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Todd Milner officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Henrietta’s memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at weigelfuneralhomes.com

