Flavil Heinze-Clark (1929-2019)

Flavil C. Clark, age 89, of Swanton, Ohio; formerly of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, July 7, 2019, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. She was born August 16, 1929 in Florence, Alabama to Isaac and Elizabeth (Quillen) Hudson-Pruitt. She married Albert Clark and he preceded her in death in 1985.

At the age of 16, Flavil went to work for Save Electric Company. She would also take in ironing, provide childcare, and cleaned homes. Her true passion was cooking. She worked as a cook at White Tower in Toledo for 20 years, and was also head cook at Elizabeth Scott for 20 years, before she retired. When she wasn’t working, Flavil enjoyed crocheting, reading, sewing doll clothes and fishing.

Flavil was a member of the First Church of God in Wauseon and was very active with the Fulton County Senior Center. She even had a competitive side to her as well. She loved playing Bingo, cards, board games and even the Wii. She also had an enthusiasm for flower gardening, butterflies and bird watching.

Flavil truly adored her family and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her children, Roy Heinze, Marcella Vance, Barb (Ron) Roth, Karl Heinze and Tina (Walter) Estep; 13 grandchildren, Bradley, Charles, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jason, Nathan, Matthew, Heather, Christen, Steven, Ryan, Katlyn and Kaitlynn; 11 great-grandchildren and her sister, Marcella Hozak. Besides her husband, Albert, Flavil was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Heinze and stepfather, Will Pruitt.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10th, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Mike Harmon officiating. Private interment will follow at Raker Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center-Activities Fund or Great Lakes Hospice.Online expressions of sympathy may be made at deltafh.com

