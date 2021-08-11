Henry “Hank” Breininger (1937-2021)

Henry “Hank” R. Breininger, 84, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Vancrest of Hicksville. Hank was born March 31, 1937 in Hicksville, Ohio, son of the late Raymond and Madeline (Hook) Breininger.

He graduated from Mark Center High School in 1955. Hank married Zildred C. Brinck on May 6, 1966 at North Highlands Church of Christ in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and she survives.

Hank was a Tool & Die Maker for ARO Corp. for 35 years, retiring in 2000. Hank was a member of Hicksville First Church of Christ, where he also served on the church board and was a church elder for many years.

He was a member of the Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pullers and was a former volunteer fireman with Farmer Township fire department for 20 year and had served as Assistant Fire Chief.

In his free time, Hank enjoyed antique tractors, repairing lawnmowers, working on Ford Mustangs, and building race cars and go-carts.

Hank is survived by his loving wife, Zildred Breininger of Edgerton, Ohio; four children, Jim (Lori) Breininger of Bryan, Ohio, Mark (Kelly) Breininger of Bryan, Ohio, Jill (Tom) Weihl of Marietta, Ohio, and Melanie (Jeff) Lehman of Montpelier, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jeff & Adam Roseberry, Andy Weihl, Staci Wagner, Heather Koerner, Sarah Breininger, Kaitlyn Blevins, Olivia Breininger and one adopted granddaughter Elizabeth Gaston; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tom (Judy) Breininger of Bryan, Ohio; and two sisters, Dorothy Potter of Estero, Florida and Kay (Larry) Beck of Bryan, Ohio.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents, and a great granddaughter, Emma Roseberry.

Graveside services for Henry “Hank” R. Breininger will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, with Pastor Jerold Tear officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those planning an expression of sympathy make memorial contributions to Hicksville First Church of Christ, 118 North Main Street, Hicksville, OH 43526, or to Elara Caring Hospice Services.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

