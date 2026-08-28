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High School Football Schedule For Friday, August 28, 2026

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Archbold @ St. Henry 7pm
Bowling Green @ Bryan 7pm
Fairview @ Delta 7pm
Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
Liberty Center @ Eastwood 7pm
Patrick Henry @ Ayersville 7pm
Montpelier @ Swanton 7pm
Bellevue @ Wauseon 7pm
Hilltop @ Edgerton 7pm
Edon @ Antwerp 7pm
North Central @ Paulding 7pm
Lakota @ Hicksville 7pm
Otsego @ Tinora 7pm
Spencerville @ Wayne Trace 7pm

 

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