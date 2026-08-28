Jill A. John (1962 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(1980 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Jill Ann John, 64, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

She was born in Montpelier on Feb. 23, 1962, to Bainbridge O. and Delores J. (Long) Rasey. Jill was a 1980 graduate of Montpelier High School.

On July 12, 1980, she married her husband, Kent John. Together, they built a life centered around family, friends and the simple things that brought them happiness.

For more than 40 years, Jill provided childcare out of her home. She cared for countless children throughout the years and became a trusted and familiar part of many families’ lives.

She took great pride in caring for children and was known for being a loving, caring and structured caregiver. The children she cared for were much more than a job to Jill — they became part of her extended family.

Jill especially cherished her own family and loved being a grandmother. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and cheering them on whenever she could. She also enjoyed shopping, cooking for others and simply doing things for the people she loved. Jill had a generous heart and found happiness in making others feel cared for.

She and Kent enjoyed camping and were seasonal campers at Rivers Edge Campground in Pioneer. Jill was also a member of the Montpelier Moose and Eagles. She enjoyed old cars, a passion she shared with Kent, and was a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Jill is survived by her husband of 46 years, Kent; two daughters, Linsay (Thomas) Bechtol of Montpelier and Alicia (Jaren) Strup of Montpelier; three grandchildren, Morgan and Kinley Bechtol and Sydney Strup; and her siblings, Tina (Max) Dunseth of Coldwater, Mark (Michele) Rasey of Antwerp, and Todd (Sherry) Rasey of Butler, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A time to receive friends will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier. There will be no formal funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.