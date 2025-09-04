Close Menu
Thursday, September 4
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 4, 2025

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ North Central 4pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 4pm
Holgate @ Pettisville 4pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm
Delta/Evergreen @ Bryan 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 4:30pm
Edgerton/Paulding/Tinora @ Fairview 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold/Ayersville @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Delta/North Central @ Tinora 4:30pm
Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Maumee @ Archbold 4:30pm
Rossford @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Toledo Central Catholic @ Bryan 4:30pm (OTCA State Tournament)

VOLLEYBALL

NWOAL

Archbold @ Swanton 5:30pm
Bryan @ Patrick Henry 5:30pm
Delta @ Evergreen 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5:30pm


NON-LEAGUE

Pettisville @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Fayette @ Edon 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Miller City @ Delta 5pm
Pettisville at Wauseon 5pm
Napoleon @ Archbold 7pm
Toledo Christian at Evergreen 7pm


GIRLS SOCCER

St. Marys @ Bryan 5pm
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm

 

