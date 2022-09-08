High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

Delta @ Bryan 4:45pm

Archbold @ Patrick Henry 5:45pm

Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 4:45pm

Edon @ Fayette 5:30pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5:30pm

Stryker @ Pettisville 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Northwood @ Wauseon 5pm

Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 7pm

Bowling Green @ Bryan 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Toledo Christian @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Northwood 5pm

Wauseon @ Pettisville 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Rossford @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bluffton 5pm

BOYS GOLF

Wayne Trace/Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:00pm

Fayette @ Edon 4pm

Pettisville @ Montpelier 4pm

Stryker @ North Central 4pm

Hilltop @ Holgate 4:30pm

Bryan/Delta @ Archbold 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Patrick Henry w/Liberty Center 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Swanton 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Tinora @ Delta 3:30pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 4pm

Wauseon/Fairview @ Archbold 4:30pm

Hicksville/Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Wayne Trace/Edgerton/Edon/Stryker @ North Central 5pm

 

