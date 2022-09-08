High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 8, 2022

VOLLEYBALL
Delta @ Bryan 4:45pm
Archbold @ Patrick Henry 5:45pm
Evergreen @ Wauseon 4:45pm
Liberty Center @ Swanton 4:45pm
Edon @ Fayette 5:30pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5:30pm
Stryker @ Pettisville 5:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwood @ Wauseon 5pm
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 7pm
Bowling Green @ Bryan 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Toledo Christian @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Northwood 5pm
Wauseon @ Pettisville 5pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Rossford @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bluffton 5pm
BOYS GOLF
Wayne Trace/Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:00pm
Fayette @ Edon 4pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 4pm
Stryker @ North Central 4pm
Hilltop @ Holgate 4:30pm
Bryan/Delta @ Archbold 4:30pm
Evergreen @ Patrick Henry w/Liberty Center 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Swanton 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Tinora @ Delta 3:30pm
Evergreen @ Bryan 4pm
Wauseon/Fairview @ Archbold 4:30pm
Hicksville/Edgerton @ Antwerp 4:30pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Wayne Trace/Edgerton/Edon/Stryker @ North Central 5pm
