High School Fall Sports Standings Thru September 7, 2022

September 8, 2022

NWOAL

Football

 LEAGUE   OVERALL

Archbold 0-0 3-0

Liberty Center 0-0 3-0

Bryan 0-0 2-1

Delta 0-0 2-1

Evergreen 0-0 2-1

Patrick Henry 0-0 2-1

Wauseon 0-0 2-1

Swanton 0-0 1-2

Volleyball

Swanton 1-0 8-0

Archbold 1-0 5-1

Evergreen 1-0 4-2

Wauseon 1-0 2-4

Patrick Henry 0-1 2-4

Delta 0-1 2-7

Liberty Center 0-1 1-6

Bryan 0-1 0-6

Boys Soccer

Delta 2-0 6-0

Archbold 2-0 4-0

Evergreen 1-0 6-1

Wauseon 1-1 3-2

Bryan 0-1 3-3

Liberty Center 0-2 2-4-1

Swanton 0-2 2-5-1

Girls Soccer

Bryan 1-0 4-2

Evergreen 1-0 2-4-1

Archbold 1-0-1 3-0-1

Swanton 1-0-1 2-4-1

Liberty Center 1-1 3-2

Delta 0-2 2-2

Wauseon 0-2 3-2

BBC

Volleyball

Pettisville 0-0 5-0

Hilltop 0-0 5-1

Stryker 0-0 2-5

Holgate 0-0 1-3

North Central 0-0 2-4

Edon 0-0 1-6

Fayette 0-0 0-6

Montpelier 0-0 0-7

TAAC

Football

Ottawa Hills 0-0 3-0

Northwood 0-0 2-1

Edon 0-0 1-2

Hilltop 0-0 0-3

Montpelier 0-0 0-3

GMC

Football

Antwerp 0-0 3-0

Edgerton 0-0 3-0

Ayersville 0-0 2-1

Tinora 0-0 2-1

Wayne Trace 0-0 1-2

Fairview 0-0 0-3

Hicksville 0-0 0-3

Paulding 0-0 0-3

Volleyball

Fairview 1-0 5-0

Wayne Trace 1-0 3-0

Hicksville 1-0 4-1

Ayersville 1-0 3-5

Edgerton 0-1 5-1

Tinora 0-1 4-3

Paulding 0-1 3-3

Antwerp 0-1 3-6

 

