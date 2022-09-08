High School Fall Sports Standings Thru September 7, 2022

NWOAL
Football
LEAGUE OVERALL
Archbold 0-0 3-0
Liberty Center 0-0 3-0
Bryan 0-0 2-1
Delta 0-0 2-1
Evergreen 0-0 2-1
Patrick Henry 0-0 2-1
Wauseon 0-0 2-1
Swanton 0-0 1-2
Volleyball
Swanton 1-0 8-0
Archbold 1-0 5-1
Evergreen 1-0 4-2
Wauseon 1-0 2-4
Patrick Henry 0-1 2-4
Delta 0-1 2-7
Liberty Center 0-1 1-6
Bryan 0-1 0-6
Boys Soccer
Delta 2-0 6-0
Archbold 2-0 4-0
Evergreen 1-0 6-1
Wauseon 1-1 3-2
Bryan 0-1 3-3
Liberty Center 0-2 2-4-1
Swanton 0-2 2-5-1
Girls Soccer
Bryan 1-0 4-2
Evergreen 1-0 2-4-1
Archbold 1-0-1 3-0-1
Swanton 1-0-1 2-4-1
Liberty Center 1-1 3-2
Delta 0-2 2-2
Wauseon 0-2 3-2
BBC
Volleyball
Pettisville 0-0 5-0
Hilltop 0-0 5-1
Stryker 0-0 2-5
Holgate 0-0 1-3
North Central 0-0 2-4
Edon 0-0 1-6
Fayette 0-0 0-6
Montpelier 0-0 0-7
TAAC
Football
Ottawa Hills 0-0 3-0
Northwood 0-0 2-1
Edon 0-0 1-2
Hilltop 0-0 0-3
Montpelier 0-0 0-3
GMC
Football
Antwerp 0-0 3-0
Edgerton 0-0 3-0
Ayersville 0-0 2-1
Tinora 0-0 2-1
Wayne Trace 0-0 1-2
Fairview 0-0 0-3
Hicksville 0-0 0-3
Paulding 0-0 0-3
Volleyball
Fairview 1-0 5-0
Wayne Trace 1-0 3-0
Hicksville 1-0 4-1
Ayersville 1-0 3-5
Edgerton 0-1 5-1
Tinora 0-1 4-3
Paulding 0-1 3-3
Antwerp 0-1 3-6
