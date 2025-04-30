High School Sports Scoreboard For April 29, 2025

BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Tinora 119, Fairview 62, Hicksville 40, Edgerton 35
Ottoville 92, Antwerp 81, Holgate 49, Montpelier 32
Archbold 110, Paulding 59, Wayne Trace 59, Patrick Henry 28
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Hicksville 85, Fairview 76, Edgerton 76
Antwerp 80, Ottoville 72, Montpelier 60, Holgate 22
Archbold 113, Patrick Henry 61, Wayne Trace 60, Paulding 16
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edgerton 6 Paulding 3
Hilltop 24, North Central 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 12, Holgate 2
Edon 21, Stryker 3 (5 innings)
Northwood 4, Delta 3
Evergreen 22, Fostoria 9 (5 innings)
VARSITY BASEBALL
Edon 25, Stryker 3 (5 innings)
Pettisville 17, Fayette 4 (5 innings)
North Central 10, Hilltop 0 (6 innings)
Montpelier 8, Holgate 5
Paulding 8, Edgerton 5
BOYS TENNIS
Archbold 3, Wauseon 2
Bryan 4, Rossford 1