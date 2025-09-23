Silvia Cantú (1947 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Silvia Cantú, age 78, of Wauseon, went to her eternal home with the Lord on September 17, 2025. Silvia worked at Globe Weis in Wauseon for many years. After that she spent many years doing agricultural work.

Silvia was born on June 14, 1947 in McAllen, Texas to Andres and Adelina (Gonzalez) Ayala.

She enjoyed singing, polishing her nails, make-up, gardening, sewing, crafting (Silvia was the DIY queen!), cooking, spending time with family and going to church. She loved making things for friends and family for their special occasions. She was also a BIG fan of Michael Jackson.

Silvia is survived by her three children, Cristobal Cantú (Lisa Moyer-Wurns), Juan Cantú, Jr., and Carolina (Fernando) Andrade; grandchildren, Alannah, Belicia, Cruzificio, Desiree, Jaedalynn, Kainon, Kalee and Sirena; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Ezra and Russell; grand dogs, Mariachi and Bombero (Bomber); sister, Modesta (José) Jarquin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Juan Francisco Cantu and her brothers, Silvestre Ayala and Ramon Ayala.

Silvia will always be remembered by her love of looking put-together (make-up, nails, hair, sense of fashion), treating everyone as family and for her strong faith and love in Our Lord God Almighty.

The family will gather with guests on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, OH 43567. Guests are also invited to join the family for visitation from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, OH 43567. Her Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Matt Sauder officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

To leave a message of comfort for Silvia’s family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cantú Family.