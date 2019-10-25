Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department Cutting Midnight Patrol Shift

By: Rebecca Miller

Hillsdale, Michigan is presently having to deal with a shortage of police officers, due to a number of situations. Hillsdale County Sheriff Tim Parker explained to Hillsdale Daily News that the department has been affected by resignations and retirements of both command staff and road patrol staff, one patrol officer on medical leave and another on Military duty out of the country.

The department has determined that with the man power shortage they are not able to cover every shift, so have decided to cut the midnight to 6 a.m. shift beginning November 4, 2019.

Despite the fact that it is not the perfect scenario and they really did not want to cut the shift, Parker explained that it had to be done. He has alerted Michigan State Police, Hillsdale County Dispatch and all the village police chiefs.

