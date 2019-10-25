Robert Hoffman (1954-2019)

Robert Alan Hoffman, 64 years, of Lakeland, Florida, died Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Robert was born November 17, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio, the eldest son of Robert C. and Evelyn M. (Warner) Hoffman. He was a 1973 graduate of Bryan High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Bowling Green State University in 1978, and a Master of Science in 1981. Robert worked for an oil company in Houston, Texas, for several years, before moving to Columbus, Ohio, and finally moving to Lakeland, Florida.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three younger brothers, Kevin of Honolulu, Hawaii, Terry in Bryan and Brian in Napoleon.

There will be no visitation and services will be private. Interment was made in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Local arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s name may be made to the Williams County Humane Society, 09413 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

