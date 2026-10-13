Hilltop Class Of 1981 Celebrates 45th Reunion With Three-Day Event

FRIDAY MEET AND GREET… The Hilltop Class of 1981 gathers at the Mill District Boardroom. 1st Row: Laura (Kunkle) Rensberger; 2nd Row: Rita (Stahler) Taggart and Christine (Rupp) Greener; 3rd Row: Bobbi Crisenbery, Chrystal (Warner) Maneval, Cheryl (Patton) Renard, Tina (Robey) Mull; Back Row: Rick Grieser, Steve Riggs, Bill Stipe, Robin (Harrison) Webster, Robin (Croninger) Workman, David Carder, Jonathan Wyse, Terri (Hausch) Lebowsky, Lisa (Grieser) Gratz. (PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

The Hilltop Class of 1981 recently celebrated its 45th reunion, making it a three-day event.

Friday night was hosted by Jason King and his crew at the Mill District Boardroom for a meet and greet with cocktails and charcuterie.

Saturday evening, guests gathered at Stoney Ridge Winery for entertainment by Proud Mary, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band.

SATURDAY AT STONEY RIDGE… Seated: Rita (Stahler) Taggart and Tina (Robey) Mull; Back Row: Pete Stipe, David Carder, Laura (Kunkle) Rensberger, Robin (Harrison) Webster, Chrystal (Warner) Maneval, Cheryl (Patton) Renard, Robin (Croninger) Workman, Bobbi Crisenbery, Lisa (Grieser) Gratz, Tim Vance, Jonathan Wyse, Steve Riggs, Terri (Hausch) Lebowsky, Rich Scribner and Terry Clark.

A few classmates met for breakfast at Four Seasons in Bryan on Sunday.

SUNDAY BREAKFAST… Clockwise from lower left: Sarah and David Carder, Steve and Cynthia (Clark) Rahm, Chrystal (Warner) Maneval, Bobbi Crisenbery, Rita (Stahler) Taggart, Larry and Lisa (Grieser) Gratz, Robin (Harrison) Webster, Laura (Kunkle) and John Rensberger, Melinda and Rick Grieser, Tina (Robey) Mull.

Former teachers Mick Belcher, Linda Essex, Judy Dietrich and Helene Moog also attended.

— Press Release

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