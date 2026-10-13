Pulaski Garden Club Builds Lego Botanicals Into October Meeting

LEGO BOTANICALS… (Left to right) Connie McGrew and Michelle O’Dell with their Lego Botanicals. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

President, Regina Partee, opened the October 6, 2026, meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club with the Garden Prayer. Newly elected officers were announced and past president Cam Miller was gifted with a special laser plaque made by Rozetta Luke.

Member responses to Roll Call were whether they played with Legos? Many did, some didn’t. New member Julia Jarzembski was welcomed.

Tonight’s program – Lego Botanicals, was given by Michelle O’Dell. Legos keep your hands busy with costs from $7 to several thousands depending on the project. It was recommended to work on trays to keep the projects portable. Printed instructions come with each kit and are easy to follow. Directions are also online. Some people keep the finished display up all the time, others get them out for special occasions. O’Dell had several botanical designs available for members to see.

The Secretary and Treasurer’s reports were given.

Members were allowed time to bid on the silent auction items.

Floral Arrangement entitled Lego Orchid was shown by Connie McGrew. She told how many small pieces are sometimes borrowed from other projects. She also had available a real orchid which has been blooming for over two months. From a distance they were nearly identical!

A newly added agenda item for this year is Gardens in Art and Literature. Michelle O’Dell talked about impressionist painter, Claude Monet, who made several paintings of the water lilies near his home at Giverny. She passed a library book about the painter.

Old Business:

Comments were made about the recent Williams County Fair. Everyone was thanked for their efforts to make the Gillette Building at the fairgrounds shine with flowers and floral designs. Committee will meet at 6:30 pm on October 27, 2026, at Partee’s home to plan theme for next year’s fair.

Photo contest offerings were submitted to Carol Wheeler. Voting by the club membership will take place at the November meeting.

New Business:

Region 1 Fall Meeting will be November 5, 2026. Programs are Native plants and Lavender Farming. Registration is $25. The meeting will take place at the Jr. Fair Building Wood County Fairgrounds – Car pool at 7:15 am from behind Monro Tire for hour drive. Rhonda Obus volunteered to bring a $15-25 club raffle item from our club.

Design Study Group will study Transparency Design on October 15, 2026, at 12:30 at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker.

The OSU Extension will offer a fall floral design class on October 22, 2026, from 6-8 pm. Call 419-636-5608 to register. Cost $10.

Members were encouraged to read the new Garden Path publication from OAGC.

Committees:

Fairgrounds Flower Bed – Rozetta Luke reported that work has begun on the fairgrounds’ flower bed. Plants that could be saved were taken home by committee members to be replanted. Planting of perennials at the Williams County Humane Society beds was scheduled for Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.

Centennial Committee chair will contact the Bryan Area Foundation to get the particulars on the Festival of Trees for 2026.

Amanda Dalton announced that a table could be available to our group at the Holiday City Wine Celebration on November 7, 2026.

The Door Prize was supplied by Kathy McKarns and won by Connie Simmons.

Hostesses Theresa Beal, Sue King, Deanne Batterson were thanked for bringing refreshments.

The Silent Auction monies were collected.

The next meeting will be November 3, 2026, at the Pulaski United Methodist Church at 6:30 pm.

— Press Release

Submit yours here.