STUDENTS OF THE MONTH…. Front Row Left to Right: Jahmeye Crites, Kelsy Connolly, Sophia Crossgrove, Gyllyan Proper, Brooklyn Kuszmaul, Annabelle Soltau, Leah Ankney.
Middle Row Left to Right: Kris Hansen, Savanah Westfall, Levi Cox, Mia Hancock, Kacy Connolly, Giada Rising, Shawntia Wagner.
Back Row Left to Right: Brooke Moreland, Shealyn Martin, Aiden Stover, Brock Kesler, Matthew Wyse, Devin Dempsey, Kason Rediger.
Be the first to comment on "Hilltop High School & Junior High Students Of The Month For January"