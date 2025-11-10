Historic Reflection: 1842 – Bryan Ohio’s Early Landmark

LANDMARK… One of Bryan’s early landmarks was a large two-story wooden frame structure erected about 1842 by Dr. Thomas Kent at the northeast corner of High and Main Streets. Originally designed as a tavern, Dr. Kent started a drugstore in the south part of the building, which he sold to his brother-in-law Francis M. Carter in 1852.

The building burned in May 1899 and was replaced by the Farmers National Bank (which, with extensive modifications, now houses the Williams County Public Library’s Local History Center). This historic photograph was taken looking at the intersection of High and Main streets from Lynn Street.

To the right (on East High Street) of Carter’s corner drugstore stands Dr. Kent’s barn, which housed Parker Johnson’s photograph gallery at one time, surveyor Seth Hyatt’s residence, and the Fountain City House hotel at the corner of High and Walnut streets. At the extreme right (on South Main Street) is Kelsey & Altaffer’s grocery store.

Note the wooden picket fence and hitching rail that surrounded the courthouse park. This photograph was probably taken in 1864 or 1865 by Miss H. Emery, a female photographer whose studio was located on the west side of the square. This colorized vintage image of Carter’s Corner is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.

