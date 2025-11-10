Larry Short (1938 – 2025)

(Member Of Archbold Evangelical Church)

Larry D. Short, 87, of Archbold, OH and Winter Haven, FL went to be with his Lord on Friday, November 7, 2025.

He was born May 18, 1938, to the late Sylvanus (Sox) and Viola (Eicher) Short.

He married the love of his life, Janet Fisher, November 25, 1961, at Sherwood United Methodist Church. She survives in Archbold.

Also surviving are children Cindy (Jeff) Hunker, Findlay and Jeff (Julie) Short, Avon; grandchildren Ashley (Ben) Richardson, Hilliard; Alyssa (Austin) Davis, Lake Orion Twp., MI and Jason Short, Avon; great grandchildren: Mackenzie, Jordan, Addison and Charlotte Richardson; Noah, Caleb and Wyatt Davis; and brother, Peter Short, Goshen, IN.

Preceding Larry in death were brothers/sisters-in-law; Ken (Pauline) Short, Lowell (Jane) Short, Suzie Short and sister/brother-in-law; Louise (Bud) Aeschliman.

Larry retired over 30 years ago as superintendent of Village of Archbold Water Treatment Plant. During his working career Larry taught numerous water certification classes to individuals seeking a career or furthering their career in water treatment.

After retirement, he became a sales rep for Ashland Chemical. He served his country by serving in the U.S. Army and was a past member of the Archbold Lions Club.

Larry was a member of the Archbold Evangelical Church. He took great pride in his family and was an excellent provider, ensuring they had everything they needed.

He was an avid golfer, had a logo golf ball collection of over 6,000, fan of the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland Browns, and University of Michigan. He enjoyed going to the Home Restaurant for breakfast on a daily basis. Most of all, he enjoyed family get togethers.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, November 13, 2025 and from 10-11 a.m., Friday, November 14, 2025 at Archbold Evangelical Church, Archbold, OH. Following Friday visitation the Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Archbold Evangelical Church or Fairlawn Retirement Community in care of Short Funeral Home.

Online expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be made by visiting www.shortfuneralhome.com