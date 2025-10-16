MACHINERY … Farm machinery was shipped to G. W. Hull in Wauseon in 1872. Farmers who came to collect their equipment turned it into a community celebration. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.
Historic Reflection: 1872 – Community Celebration
By Newspaper StaffNo Comments1 Min Read
