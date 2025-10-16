Historic Reflection: 1910 – Railroad Collision

COLLISION … A fireman was killed and two people injured when a Cincinnati Northern Railroad special train ran into a freight locomotive on a rail siding seven miles south of Bryan. The special passenger train was carrying approximately 300 passengers and was returning from a sugar beet factory opening at Paulding. Approximately 100 people from Bryan and vicinity were aboard the train when the accident occurred. The accident was the result of a railroad conductor improperly opening the siding switch before the special train passed. Although passengers were thrown from their seats, they escaped serious injury. This colorized 1910 photograph of the accident scene is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.