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Historic Reflection: 1911-1912 – Pioneer Cornet Band

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Members of the Pioneer Cornet Band pose with their instruments, circa 1911-1912, Pioneer, Ohio
BAND … In the late 1800s to early 1900s, nearly every northwest Ohio community had a “town band” that provided musical entertainment on Saturday nights and during community events. The 1882 Goodspeed History of Williams County states that the Pioneer Cornet Band “was organized in the autumn of 1879, and the first set of instruments was purchased later in the same year. In July 1880, the old set, at an estimated value of $91, was given in part payment for a splendid new set, which cost $465. In April 1882, a band fair was conducted for an entire week and $216 was realized, which amount was used in purchasing uniforms for the members. Subscriptions have been solicited and obtained from the citizens to defray the expense incurred in securing the new instruments. For the past two years, the citizens of the town have been regaled with music sweeter than that of Orpheus.” References to the Pioneer band have been found in local newspapers as late as 1913; the date that the band dissolved is uncertain. This vintage image of the Pioneer Cornet Band from the Kevin Maynard collection appeared in the August 8, 1974 issue of the Pioneer Tri-State Alliance newspaper. According to information submitted, the photograph was taken circa 1911-1912. The band members were “tentatively” identified as: Standing—Mose Waters, Luke Doolittle, Dale Durbin, (?) Doty, Mart Doolittle, Louis Batterson, Earl Reader and Cyril Durbin; Seated, Jake Gline, Harry Helms, Archie Norris, Doc Mundwiler, Harry Harley, George Lantz, Lee Burke, Percy Grannis, Harry Kanauer, (?), Orrin Doolittle, Charles Cummins and Director Maurice Rowland. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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