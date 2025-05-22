Historic Reflection: 1911 – Archbold Municipal Building

MUNICIPAL BUILDING…



Archbold’s Municipal Building was erected in 1911 and owned by German Township (two-fifths) and Archbold (three-fifths) at a cost of $9,000.

It was jointly operated until 1970 when the Township Trustees bought and remodeled a gas station at the corner of State Routes 66 and 2 and County Road E, one mile north of the village, for office building and equipment storage.

Archbold officials modernized the building for all offices, placing a portico on E. Holland Street with an entrance to the Council Chambers and police office.

