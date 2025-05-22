Rosemary Kimpel (1940 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Edon High School)

Rosemary A. Kimpel, 84, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Hillside Country Living in Bryan.

She was born on November 29, 1940 in Edon, Ohio to Ivan and Mary (Bunce) Kimpel. Rosemary attended Cooney Elementary School and graduated from Edon Northwest High School.

After high school she furthered her education at Ravenswood Hospital School of Nursing where she received her nursing degree. Later in life Rosemary felt a call to the ministry and attended Chicago Theological Seminary where she received her Masters of Divinity.

Rosemary dedicated her life to helping others. She worked at NOCAC Head Start as a nurse and then began working for Alexian Brothers Hospital as a nurse in the oncology department before becoming their Chaplin. Rosemary loved the Lord and she lived a life glorifying him in service to others.

She is survived by her siblings; Alan Kimpel (Barbara Steele) of Rossford, Ohio, Martha (Leslie) Bechtol of Edon, Ohio, Nancy Cramer of Jonesville, Michigan, Marie (Bob) Nord of Winchester, Virgina, Marcella (Darrel) Huard of Bryan, Ohio; sister-in-law, Susan Kimpel of Edon; numerous nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan Kimpel and Mary Kimpel Higgins; step-father, Floyd “Bunk” Higgins; one brother, Robert Kimpel; and brother-in-law, Wellington Cramer.

A celebration of life service for Rosemary will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.