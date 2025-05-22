Historic Reflection: 1937 – Bryan, Ohio Gulf Service Station

SERVICE STATION…



In 1937, Carl Trau built this Gulf service station at the southeast corner of Main and Mulberry streets in Bryan. The July 26, 1937, issue of the Bryan Democrat newspaper reported:

“Carl Trau’s new Gulf service station at Main and Mulberry streets has been completed—a decided improvement, making it the finest Gulf station in Ohio, which has brought many compliments from local residents and from tourists.

The change, which required about two months’ work, included the construction of a service station of white stucco finish, with an office, lubricating room, furnace and stock room, new concrete drives being laid, new pumps and tanks. In the service station, Aro Equipment Corporation lubricating equipment is being used exclusively. Attendants will be dressed in cadet uniforms of blue.

An especially attractive feature of this station is the tiny park with several chairs, a table and umbrella, with flowers and trees, soft drinks being served there. In all, this station is a splendid addition to the attractive business places of Bryan. Burl Weaver & Son were the contractors.”

The building became home to a Kentucky Fried Chicken/KFC restaurant circa 1974. In 2004, the structure was razed to make way for the construction of the Northwestern Federal Credit Union facility.

This circa 1950 vintage image is from a slide taken by the late Eldon Smith of Bryan.

