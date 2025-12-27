Historic Reflection: 1915 – Montpelier Creamery

The Village of Montpelier issued a demolition permit for the historic former Montpelier Creamery building, located on the west side of Monroe Street just south of the St. Joseph River.

Construction of the creamery began in 1915, as reported by the Bryan Democrat: “G. Grant Stahl’s new brick creamery building is up to the first story and a large force of men is pushing the bricklaying. When completed this will be the most modern creamery in northwestern Ohio. Every possible arrangement for convenience and sanitation will be made. The building is to be 32 x 80 feet on the ground and two stories high. The exterior will be of brick with pressed brick front.”

The building’s role in the community evolved over the decades. In 1976, Barnard Construction relocated from 909 South Platt Street into the former creamery, sharing the space with Barnard Electric Supply until 1989.

After serving the community for over a century, the creamery’s story came to a close when the Village of Montpelier issued a demolition permit on December 9, 2015. Demolition was completed by April 16, 2016.

A circa 1915 photograph of the Montpelier Creamery, courtesy of the Kevin Maynard collection, preserves the memory of this local landmark.

