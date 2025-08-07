Tina Lett (1964 – 2025)

Tina A. Lett, age 61, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Tina was employed by ITW Powertrain (TOMCO) in Bryan for nearly 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, Clark, Lewis and Adrian.

Born February 4, 1964, in Paulding, Ohio, Tina was the daughter of Ronald E. and Lucille M. (Head) Hunter.

Tina is survived by her daughters, Penni Helser of Bryan, Ohio and Misty Rison, of Paulding; 5 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Pebbles (Jim) Westfall, of Au Train, MI and Teresa Speelman, of Bryan and her father, Ronald Hunter, of Paulding.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Parson; stepmother, Zada Hunter; grandson, Christopher Michael-Earl McKeen and soulmate, Michael Helser.

Funeral services for Tina A. Lett will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 4:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00-4:00pm at the funeral home.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, OH 43506 or Friends of Felines Rescue Center, 14597 Power Dam Road, Defiance, OH 43512.

