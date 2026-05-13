West Unity Omnibus Club Wraps Up Year With Mexican Fiesta, Installs 2026-27 Officers

2026-27 officers from left to right: Mary McCrea, Secretary; Jane Short, Treasurer; Connie Priser, Vice President; Rose Miller, President; Vicki Durling and Dawn Clendenen, Program Chairmen.

On Monday May 11, West Unity Omnibus Club celebrated their last meeting of the year with a Mexican Fiesta held at the beautiful country home of Vicki Durling. Members came dressed in their festive attire and enjoyed photo shoots and a delicious taco bar with all the trimmings.

Linda Summer presided over the installation of officers for the 2026-27 year. A short business meeting followed. Members were reminded to begin collecting small items to be used for Bingo prizes at the Senior Center. Members left the meeting being greeted by Vicki’s friendly chickens and fresh eggs gifted from the hostess and her flock.

The Club will resume meetings in September.

— Information provided