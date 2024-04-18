Hospital’s Imaging Department Topic For Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary

Penny Whitney, Imaging Dept. Manager for Parkview-Bryan & Montpelier Hospitals and Archbold Medical Center, served as speaker Monday, April 8th at the general meeting of Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary. She has served in this capacity since Oct. 1st.

Auxiliary President Armeda Sawmiller called the meeting to order in the large conference room at 1:00 p.m. and led all in the auxiliary prayer. Treasurer Joyce Schelling introduced guest speaker Penny for her presentation.

Formerly known as X-ray or Radiology Dept., the Diagnostic Imaging Dept. encompasses much more than radiation-based modalities.

The department offers a variety of testing and procedures to view the body in a visual representation of structures, not seen with a physician’s general exam, to aid in diagnoses.

Types of imaging modalities in the department include: CT (computed tomography), MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), US (ultrasound), ECG (echocardiography), NM (nuclear medicine), and PET (positron emission tomography).

Screening is done for possible health conditions before symptoms appear, help diagnose causes of health conditions based on existing symptoms, and monitor effectiveness of treatments for diagnosed conditions.

Radiologists are doctors specializing in imaging, who perform and interpret imaging studies. Technologists are health professionals trained in certain modalities used for imaging.

Each type of imaging procedure differs in showing what is happening in specific body tissues. X-rays are quick and painless, involve low-exposure radiation, and can diagnose various injuries and disease including broken bones, some cancers and infections.

Fluoroscopy is a continuous X-ray image on a monitor like a movie, using contrast to see digestive organs in detail. “Fluoro” may be used in catheter insertions, angiograms, and orthopedic surgery.

Radiation is used during interventional procedures or heart catheterizations or angiograms. CT scans, also quick and painless, use multiple X-rays to produce cross-sectional layers to show detailed images including bones, organs, tissues and tumors.

Often requiring IV contrast, CT can diagnose a wider range of conditions than general x-ray, can detect or exclude more serious issues, and can check if a previously-treated disease has recurred or if treatments are effective.

Nuclear Medicine/PET, usually painless, involves injecting, inhaling or swallowing a radioactive isotope/tracer. Gamma rays emitted by this material are used by the scanner/camera and show bones and organs images.

This is used to show how different parts of the body function (such as heart & stress test) and to diagnose, treat and predict outcomes for a wide range of conditions including cancer.

MRI is painless, does not use radiation, and is usually non-invasive. It can diagnose a wide range of conditions, provides data similar to a CT scan, takes longer, is noisy, and patient must lie “super” still.

It may be considered claustrophobic, may need contrast injected requiring a check of kidney function, and cannot be used for those with pacemakers or other certain metals in the body.

Ultrasound is a highly skilled exam utilizing sound waves to produce images of body organs, soft tissues and unborn babies. It is usually safe, non-invasive, uses no radiation, and does not require injection of contrast.

US can help diagnose a range of conditions in different parts of the body and sometimes a probe is used depending on the image site of the body. Echocardiogram is a test which uses sound waves to look at the heart and its motions.

Imaging services depend on location: Montpelier Hospital performs X-rays, CT and Ultrasound for in-patients and emergency room needs; Archbold has X-ray only; Bryan Hospital includes all scans previously listed, and Parkview Physicians Group-Ohio offers X-ray, CT, US and mammography.

X-rays were discovered in 1895 by Wilhelm Roentgen. The first x-ray was of his wife’s left hand, and he later won a Nobel Prize in physics in 1901 for the discovery.

CT was invented in 1969 by Godfrey Hounsfield. In 1971 the first scan of a live patient was performed, and it took two days for the images to be viewable. The first MRI was done in 1971 and the first commercial MRI was available in 1980.

Following Penny’s presentation, she was given an appreciation gift on behalf of the auxiliary. President Armeda Sawmiller then conducted the business portion of the meeting with roll call answered to “What is your favorite flower and why?”.

Thought for the day was “Laughter is by definition healthy” by Doris Lessing. Thanks to all helping with silent auction.

Reports were given by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. President Armeda called for a moment of silence and prayer for our Life Member Deloris Dennis who passed away March 30th.

Nominations committee members Linda Dilworth and Patty Ledyard will present the slate of officers for the 2024-2025 year at the next meeting when the election will be held.

A signup sheet was passed for donations of food items for the annual Staff Appreciation Day on Monday, May 6th from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the hospital’s large conference room. Food items are needed by 12:30 p.m.

Auxiliary board members will help set up from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and have board meeting at 3:30 p.m. Flyers will be posted for Nurses’ Week May 6-12. Thanks to all the Montpelier Hospital staff for their dedication and excellence in patient care!

Next auxiliary general meeting is Monday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m. in hospital conference room with program by Mary Beth Torsell, Northwest Ohio Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association. Roll call will be “Something your mother taught you”.