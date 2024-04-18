Williams County Habitat For Humanity Receives Grant From BAF

The Bryan Area Foundation (BAF) presented Habitat for Humanity of Williams County (HFHWC) (Ohio) with a $33,000 grant to help them construct a new house at 202 South Cherry Street. The property, donated by Faith United Methodist Church, is currently an empty parking lot, but in a few months, will be home to Kristin, Stella, and Steven Peet. This will be the 37th dwelling HFHWC (Ohio) has built, and it is only possible because of the incredible support of numerous local organizations and volunteers. Pictured during the groundbreaking ceremony are left to right HFHWC (Ohio) volunteer Lyntha Collins, HFHWC (Ohio) Board President Steve Collins, First Presbyterian Church volunteer Marilyn Scott, future residents Stella, Steven, and Kristin Peet, HFHWC (Ohio) Board members Duane Knisely and Lisa Wert, HFHWC (Ohio) Build Chair Ross Widney, HFHWC (Ohio) Board Member Dawn VanHorn, Bryan Area Foundation Director of Communications and Programs Jenny Horn, HFHWC (Ohio) volunteer Jennifer Vetter, HFHWC (Ohio) primary and Mark It Done contractor Mark Vetter, HFHWC (Ohio) Executive Director Mary Ann Peters, HFHWC (Ohio) volunteers John Kurtz and Bradley Plummer, Faith United Methodist Church Pastor Eric Dailey, Faith United Methodist Church Trustees Doug Saul and Steve Casebere, and HFHWC (Ohio) volunteers Michelle Law and Jack Sigler.