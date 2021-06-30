Hot Meals Returning To Fulton County Senior Centers

By: Jennifer Ellison

The senior centers of Fulton County are in full frenzied preparation for the grand reopening of all activities now that a drop in COVID cases is in full swing. With more and more people getting vaccinated and bringing the numbers down, it’s finally starting to become safe enough for normal activities to resume.

The Fulton County Senior Centers have stayed in full operation more or less since the first lockdowns were initiated in 2020.

While the seniors of the county were unable to actually attend the centers, the dedicated staff toiled away in the kitchens preparing ready-made meals to either be picked up via drive-thru, or dropped off at the homes of elderly residents, making sure the seniors were fed while stuck at home.

As of July 6th, the senior centers are preparing to reintroduce on-site hot meal preparation as normal hours fully resume. Full dine-in options will once again be available for both seniors and their guests to come in and enjoy a delicious lunch in the company of friends and loved ones.

The outside take-out option is going to be fully replaced with an inside take-out option, and the staff requests that reservations are called in advance for both dine-in and take-out.

Reservations can be made through this number: 419-337-9299 and must be made 24 hours in advance to give the centers plenty of time to prepare the correct amount of food.

With the change in hours and function, the centers also advise to anyone who receives home delivery that their delivery times might change slightly to allow for the increase in productivity and volume.

The centers are looking forward to full reintroduction of normal hours and look forward to seeing you there!

