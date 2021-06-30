Wauseon Man Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court In Two Separate Cases

A Wauseon, Ohio man plead guilty and was sentenced on June 29, 2021 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court in two separate cases.

Charles K. Coffelt, age 29, pled guilty to Attempted Tampering With Evidence and Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Coffelt attempted to tamper with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation and possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Coffelt to three years of community control. He ordered Mr. Coffelt to be held at CCNO until he can enter the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green; pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court program; successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare; successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and attend the MAT program if offered; not enter bars and/or taverns; report to the Adult Probation Dept. the next business day after being released from the SEARCH program; and comply with a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Coffelt serving a total of 23 months in prison for both cases.