Pamela Orner (1957-2021)

Pamela S. Orner, age 63, of Lyons, peacefully passed away early Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania with her husband of 43 years, Phillip at her bedside. Pam was born on November 17, 1957 to Raymond G. Lambert and Pauline (Kessler) Lambert; who both survive.

She graduated from Evergreen High School in 1976 and soon after married Phillip L. Orner on December 2, 1977. Pam worked as a pharmacy technician for 23 years with Rite Aid in Wauseon. She was a member of Lyons Christian Church, where she was very active and a faithful volunteer.

Some of the church offices she held included Secretary of the Board, Clerk of the Church and Head of the Mission Committee. Pam was also an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers, which she proudly displayed at her home.

Pam is survived by her husband, Phillip L. Orner; parents, Raymond and Pauline Lambert; sister, Sandra Leathers of Archbold; brothers, Doyle (Patti) Lambert of West Unity and Craig Lambert of Fort Worth, TX; loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Brenda Kinsman and Deborah McCullough.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service celebrating Pam’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 3, 2021 also at the funeral home. Pastor Heather Schimmel will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to the Lyons Christian Church, 138 E. Morenci St., Lyons, Ohio 43533 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.