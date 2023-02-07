Howard Schafer (1927-2023)

Howard Lewis Schafer, 95, of Pioneer passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Hillside Country Living in Rural Bryan.

He was born on May 3, 1927 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Joseph Herman and Freida Eliza (Sell) Schafer.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington, Ohio, where he served as an Elder, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and was a part of the Building Committee.

From 1960-1998 he worked for Jefferson Township as a Maintenance Supervisor, working on road and ditch Maintenance and was the Sexton. He was called the “Flake Flipper”—Howard loved to plow snow.

He was a lifelong farmer in West Jefferson, custom combining for most of his life.

Early in his life Howard was also a dairy farmer. At one time he was a Dekalb Seed Dealer. Howard enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and restoring old tractors.

He is survived by his children Carolyn (Forrest) Haverfield of Maplewood, Ohio, Roger Schafer of Bryan, Diane (Neil) Rhonemus of Lynchburg, Ohio, Leslie (Janet) Schafer of Montpelier, Beverly Schafer of Montpelier, Nelson (Michele) Schafer of Montpelier, Amy (Craig Gendron) Sellers of Montpelier, Linda Spathelf of Des Moines, Iowa, Tanya (Roberto) Garay and Bridget (Erik) Rambo; 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; siblings Melvin Schafer of Milford, Michigan, Joyce Schultz of Clinton, Michigan, Ilene (Ed) Schroeder of Fenton, Michigan and Joel (Joyce) Schafer of New Palastine, Indiana, Sally Schafer of Tecumseh, Michigan.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Helen Louise (Ruhlig) Schafer, second wife Joan (Schaffner) Schafer, sons Neal and Rodney Schafer, 2 grandsons Neal Jr. and Brett Sellers, sisters Blanche Schafer and Myrle Schafer, brothers Ralph, Paul and Roy Schafer and in laws Jerry Schultz and Barbara Schafer

Visitation for Howard will be on Thursday, February 9th from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be Friday at 1pm with 12 pm visitation at St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington, Ohio with Pastor James Strawn to officiate. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan on HWY 127.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. James Lutheran Preschool or the St. James Lutheran Church Building Fund.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.