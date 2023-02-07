Dolores Franzdorf (1941-2023)

Dolores A. Franzdorf, 81, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Dolores was born September 4, 1941 in Wauseon, Ohio, daughter of the late Dennis R. and Lorene A. (Walsh) Wieland.

She was a 1959 graduate of Stryker High School. Dolores married Paul L. Franzdorf on October 17, 1987, in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2015.

Dolores worked at Spangler Candy Company in the Payroll Department for 29 years and previously worked at Defiance Grocery.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan. Dolores loved music and played in various bands, including Bryan City Band, Dulcimer Band, Defiance City Band, and Rube Band.

In addition to playing the flute, Dolores played in the Bell Choir at Trinity Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church.

She had a love for people and enjoyed volunteering at CHWC Bryan Hospital and was a member of the Defiance Corvette Club. Above all, Dolores cherished supporting and spending time with her family.

Surviving is her son, Matthew (Amber) Franzdorf of Bryan, Ohio; three grandchildren, Abram (Mikaela) Franzdorf of Ayersville, Ohio, Savannah Franzdorf of Hartford, Connecticut, and Nolan Franzdorf of Bryan, Ohio; three brothers, Roger Wieland, Denver (Joyce) Wieland, and Michael (Ruth) Wieland all of Bryan, Ohio; sister-in-law, Goldie Wieland of Bryan, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Franzdorf; brother, Robert “Bob” Wieland.

Visitation for Dolores will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with a memorial service celebrating her life beginning at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Chris Staup officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to Cancer Assistance of Williams County or a Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

