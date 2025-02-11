Ila Simmons (1937 – 2025)

(Member Of Bryan’s First Baptist Church)

Ila Elaine (Hill) Simmons, 87, of Montpelier, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025 at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan.

She was born on September 20, 1937 in Mountain Grove, MO to Lawrence and Marie (Wiyrick) Hill.

Ila graduated from Montpelier High School in 1955 and went on to obtain her nursing and surgery certificates. On August 27, 1955 she married her one true love, Ralph Nelson Simmons in Montpelier and he preceded her in death in June of 2004.

Ila worked as a surgical technologist, in the nursing field and for the health department throughout her working career. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan where she learned that her trust in God was the guiding principle in her life. In her free time, Ila enjoyed teaching painting classes at her home and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Renell (David) Lloyd and Kelly (Jeff) Deetz; seven grandchildren, Andy and Chris Goebel, Jawn Baker, Dusty Lloyd, Paige and Erica Deetz and Angel Simmons; great grandchildren, Alec, Eric, Jacob and Kiley Lynn; and sister, Sue (Gene) Pignataro.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Simmons; children, Mark Simmons and Julie R. Simmons-Davis; and brothers, Dr. Doyle Hill and Lowell “Sam” Hill.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2024 from 9 am to 12 pm at Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral will take place immediately following visitation at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor John MacFarlane to officiate. Ila will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

Memorials can be made in Ila’s memory to First Baptist Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.