Illa Smith

Illa Rose Smith, formerly of Delta, passed away suddenly in Berea, Ky., on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Illa Rose was born in Delta to the late Myrtle Murry and Glen McQuillin. She married Ronald Elwin Smith, and he preceded her in death in 2002.

Illa graduated from Delta High School in 1949, and lived most of her life in Delta. She was an active member of the community for much of her life. She was a drum majorette in high school and worked as a hostess for the Hostess House on Main Street in Delta.

Later in life she owned and operated the Barn Restaurant for over a decade. After selling the restaurant, she continued to cook many meals for the Pike-Delta-York football and wrestling teams.

She was a member of the Delta Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and a founding member of the Fulton County Democratic Women’s Club. She was a true foodie who loved cooking and eating out.

Her favorite pastimes included being with her family, birding, and attending theater, especially at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Mich. She was also an avid “Wheel Watcher.”

Her surviving children at the time of her death were Kathy Allen of Lexington, Ky., Vicky Smith of Delta, Jeffery (Carma) Smith of Delta, and Tamala (Phillip) North of Berea, Ky. At the time of her death she had 13 grandchildren and many great- and great-great grandchildren. She loved watching them grow.

Also preceding her in death was her infant son, Ronald Elwin Smith II, and sisters, Nancy Bryan and Glenda Borck, both of Delta.

Illa’s service was delayed due to COVID-19. The family is planning a combined memorial service for Illa Rose and her daughter, Kathy Allen, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Delta Fraternal Order of Eagles in Delta. The family will continue to receive visitors from 2-5 p.m.

The family asks that contributions to honor her memory be directed to The Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Mich.