Merle Wyse (1933-2022)

Merle D. Wyse, age 88 years, of Archbold passed away Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

He was born in Archbold on August 28, 1933, to Charles “Charley” and Cora (Rupp) Wyse. At a young age he was baptized at Central Mennonite Church.

Merle married Donna Graber on August 13, 1955 and she survives. Merle spent 2 years in 1W with the University Hospital in Cleveland.

After his 1W service he worked at Christy Motor Sales, then worked for Lowell’s Mobile Gas Station before buying it and changing the name to Merle’s Friendly Service.

He then retired from Sauder Woodworking after 27 years as a foreman.

He volunteered at numerous organizations including Sauder Village, Care and Share, Ten Thousand Villages, Fairlawn Chapel, Wyse Commons, and was on multiple boards, and active in his church and singing groups, The Gospel Nu-Tones and The Country Pals.

He donated blood every chance he had, and later on donated platelets. He enjoyed riding bike, his Harley, and playing musical instruments. An active member of Lockport Mennonite Church in rural Stryker.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; three children, Debra (Doug) King, Jeffrey Wyse and Beverly “Buffy” Riley all of Archbold; a daughter-in-law, Patty Wyse of Archbold; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandsons; a brother, Marvin “Tex” Wyse of Archbold and a sister-in-law, Arlene Wyse of Stryker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Douglas Wyse; brothers, Orval, Charles “Chuck”, Wayne “Heavy” and an infant, Jesse; and sisters, Ada Short and an infant, Evelyn.

Merle chose to have his body donated to University of Toledo Medical College and later his cremains will be interred at the Lockport Cemetery.

Services will be at a later date at the Lockport Mennonite Church. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Gideons International, Lockport Mennonite Church or Fairlawn Haven. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

