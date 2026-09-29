Rose M. Bettinger (1926 – 2026)

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(Member Of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish)

Rose Marie Bettinger, age 100, of Berkey, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home, Thursday evening, Sept. 24, 2026, with family at her bedside.

She was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Swanton, Ohio, to Leo and Hilda (Meiring) Hassen. Rose was a 1944 graduate of Metamora High School. On April 12, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, Herbert A. Bettinger.

Over the years, Rose worked for Toledo Press Steel and also served as a nanny for a prominent local attorney. She later gave 20 years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper for Richfield Township, a role that stood among her proud accomplishments.

A devout Catholic, Rose was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption and also belonged to the Rosary and Altar Society. Her faith was an important part of her life and was reflected in the care she gave to her family and community.

While raising her children, she served as a 4-H advisor and club extension, sharing her time and encouragement with young people.

Rose found joy in simple and lasting things. She loved “playing in the dirt” — gardening and tending to her houseplants. These interests reflected her nurturing spirit and the pleasure she took in helping things grow and flourish.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Cary) Hite of Wauseon, Ohio, and Hilda (Bruce) Weirauch of Whitehouse, Ohio; her son, Herbert Jr. (Julie) Bettinger of North Olmsted, Ohio; and her sons-in-law, Kenneth Hofmann and Tim Hastings. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Bruce (Laurie) Hite, Jennifer (George) Ghesquiere, Carrie Lynn (Dave Price), Erik (Christy) Hofmann, Debi (Jason) Welch, Megan (Greg) Nygren, Scott (Jamie) Nelson, Nichole (Adora) Griepentrog, Joel (Becky) Weirauch, Kevin (Alexa) Weirauch, Shannon Bettinger and Cara Bettinger; as well as 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be remembered with love by her family and by all who were blessed to know her.

Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Bettinger; her parents, Leo and Hilda Hassen; her daughters, Donna Rose Hofmann and Julia Ann Hastings; her brothers, Leo Hassen Jr., Raymond Hassen and William Hassen; and her sisters, Lois Schmitz and Marian Iott.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a vigil and rosary service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with Father Jeremy Miller presiding. Interment will follow at Wolfinger Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.