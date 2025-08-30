Margaret Snyder (1933 – 2025)

(Had A Passion For Horses & Dogs)

Margaret Lois Snyder (Peg), born May 13, 1933, passed away at home on August 25, 2025.

Her children, Marilyn, James (Betty), Michael, and Thomas (Kelly), cared for her in her time of need. She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Herbert (Herb) Snyder.

She is also survived by her brother, Robert Brimmer (Judy). She was the proud grandmother to a wonderful group of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Brimmer and Mildred Williams (Burt). She was also preceded in death by siblings Clifford Brimmer, Evelyn Meller, and Mildred Stevenson.

Peg was involved in horses for many years. She told stories of having an old cavalry horse as a child. The horse would try to dislodge the rider under a tree. From childhood, she had a love of animals.

She was a 4-H advisor for the Buckaroos before switching to a passion for dogs. She started Peg’s Canine Motivation and helped train both pets and show dogs. Her tough spirit and can-do attitude inspired many people to tame their problem dogs.

A celebration of life will be held at the Buehner Center in Oak Openings on Friday, September 19, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home ~ 419.826.2631.