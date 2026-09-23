Iona E. Snyder (1929 – 2026)

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(Former Queen Of Delta Chicken Festival)

Iona Elizabeth (Eckel) Snyder passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 22, 2026, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Center in Sylvania, Ohio, with her loving family beside her. She was born to Harley and Nellie (Griner) Eckel on Sept. 16, 1929, in Perrysburg Township, Ohio.

She married Donald H. Snyder on Nov. 3, 1951, at Zion Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, Ohio, and he preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were her sons, Roger Snyder of Delta and Lonnie Snyder of Swanton; daughter, Beverly Rubley; and sons-in-law, John Johnson and Doug Eicher; her parents; brothers and spouses, Harvey (Rose), Lyle (Arlene), Paul (Dolores) and Glen (Patricia); and her sisters and spouses, Buelah (Virgil) Jones and Norma (Marion) Smith.

Extended family preceding her were Franklin Snyder, Anna Mary (Earl) Stoll, Helen (Walter) Desgrange, Robert (Donna) Snyder, Paul (Kathleen) Snyder, Margarite (Julius) Lueke, Gerald Snyder, Dorthy (Alvin) Hill, Donna (Bob) Snyder and Ruth (Hal) Griffin.

Iona is survived by her daughters, Candyce Eicher, Vicky Johnson (William) Wiseman; daughters-in-law, Karen (Condon) Snyder, all of Delta, Ohio, Linda (Parker) Snyder; her son, Ronnie (Teresa Eberly) Snyder, Delta, Ohio; her son-in-law, Nick Rubley of Craig, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Florence Snyder and Betty (Bob) Carter; and her special friend, James Larkey.

Iona was named Mother of the Year in 1962 by her Mother of Twins Club, and in the same year, Iona and Don were chosen King and Queen of the Delta Chicken Festival.

She was a current member of Lytton Zion United Church of Christ and The Christ in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for several years. She was a member of the Delta American Auxiliary, Delta Eagles and the VFW of Swanton.

Grandchildren are Michelle (Paul) Lee, Laura (Brian) Bolter, Gina (Jason) Howard, Kyle Snyder, Katie Eicher, Holly (Andrew) Wright, Mandy (Derek) Atwater, John (Jamie) Johnson, Robert (Jen) Johnson, Ben (Joni) Johnson, Trisha (Kourtney) Gleckler, Michael (Haley) Wiseman, Matt (Jennifer) Rubley, April (Tim) O’Neall, Michael (Andrea) Snyder, Jennifer (Matt) Burghardt, Steve (Allison) Gormley, Jeanette (Chad) Desgrange, Erin (Cory) Sheller, Todd Snyder, Craig Snyder and Kim (Ryan) King. She was proud of her 18 great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. A funeral service celebrating Iona’s life will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, at Lytton Zion United Church of Christ, 12892 Co. Rd. 5, Delta, Ohio. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Bill Dunifon will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are encouraged to consider memorial contributions to Lytton Zion United Church of Christ or the Delta American Legion Auxiliary, 5939 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.