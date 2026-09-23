Robin M. Kline (1959 – 2026)

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(Tirelessly Supported Individuals With Disabilities)

Robin Marie Kline, age 67, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday evening, Sept. 18, 2026, at UTMC. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 22, 1959, to Harry and Mary (Adamski) Kline.

Robin, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 18, 2026, with family by her side. Born on July 22, 1959, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the cherished daughter of Harry Walter Kline and Mary Ursula (Adamski) Henninger, who preceded her in death.

Robin graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1977. She furthered her education in Business Management with a focus on Human Resources, laying the foundation for a remarkable career dedicated to helping others.

Recently retired, Robin served as the Assistant Manager at Capabilities Inc., Toledo branch. As a Certified Employment Support Professional, she tirelessly supported individuals with varying disabilities, helping them achieve their goals in employment, training and inclusion.

Her colleagues admired her not only for her professional skills – such as her patience, creativity, organization and diplomacy – but also for her genuine warmth and compassion.

Robin’s life was a tapestry woven with love for the outdoors, where she found joy in gardening, camping and spending time by the water. When indoors, she delighted in crocheting and excelled in the kitchen, often preparing meals that brought her family and friends together.

Her true passion was her family, and she relished the opportunity to create gatherings filled with laughter and love. Her home was a haven where all felt welcome and valued, thanks to her gracious and generous spirit.

Robin is survived by her loving children, Melanie R. Gold (Chris), Lewis C. Keefer Jr. (Sarah) and Kevin C. Keefer (Amber Impton). She also leaves behind her dear siblings, Christy Kasefang (Bob), Todd Kline (Pam) and Aaron Kline (Mary Lou). Her legacy continues through her eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, each a testament to her enduring love and guidance.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will begin at 5 p.m., with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Susan G. Komen, in memory of Robin’s unwavering strength and resiliency.