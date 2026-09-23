Leta L. Marzolf (1928 – 2026)

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(Graduated From Wauseon High School In 1946)

Leta L. Marzolf, 98, of Lincolnton, Georgia, and formerly of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at Thrive at Augusta Assisted Living in Martinez, Georgia.

She was born on June 25, 1928, in Bryan, Ohio, to Harold F. Lewis Sr. and Dora A. (Palmiter) Lewis. Leta graduated from Wauseon High School in 1946 and went on to graduate from the University of Toledo School of Nursing with her R.N. degree in 1949.

Leta retired from the former Williams County General Hospital as the Director of Nurses after nearly 35 years of service. She also was an Administrative Assistant.

She was active in many nursing organizations. Upon retirement, Leta was a 65-year member of the Order of the Eastern Stars in Wauseon, Ohio.

She attended the Methodist Church in Wauseon, Ohio, as a youth. Later, she attended Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan, Ohio; United Brethren in Christ Church in Hillsdale, Michigan; and Lincolnton Methodist Church in Lincolnton, Georgia.

She was born right before the Great Depression and grew up through wartime. She witnessed the Civil Rights Movement, the Space Race, the invention of the internet, 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world changed dramatically during her lifetime, and she adapted to it all with grace and without letting anyone take advantage of her kindness.

She was a red-headed firecracker – assertive yet kind and a go-getter. She became a nurse during a time when other women were defined only by their husbands. Leta was the person her family called when they didn’t know what else to do.

Whether it was a big decision at home, financial troubles or just a much-needed hug, she was always there with a listening ear and helping hand. Her love was steady, not loud – but unmistakable.

She will be remembered for her love of turtles, the color purple and her potato salad. (No one could ever quite replicate it or make it quite as good.)

She is survived by her son, Rick Marzolf of Lincolnton; daughter-in-law, Brenda Marzolf (Randy); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Leta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Denver B. Marzolf; son, Randy Marzolf; daughter-in-law, Glenda Marzolf (Rick); and brother, Harold F. Lewis Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. at West Franklin Cemetery in West Unity, Ohio, with Pastor Kim Repp to officiate.

Memorials may be made in Leta’s memory to the Children’s Programs at Lincolnton Methodist Church, 202 N. Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 30817. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.