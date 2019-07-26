Ira “Smitty” Kannel (1924-2019)

Ira S. “Smitty” Kannel, 95, of Montpelier, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Montpelier. He was born on July 11, 1924 in Montpelier to Ira J. and Phyllis M. (Williams) Kannel.

Smitty graduated from Montpelier High School in 1942 and attended The University of Toledo. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic, stationed in Japan during WWII. On October 23, 1949 he married Marilyn J. Schafer in Toledo, OH and she survives.

After getting married, Smitty worked as a salesman out of the Toledo area, even having Montpelier as part of his sales territory. In 1952, he and Marilyn decided to move to Montpelier and Smitty began working for Don Mocherman Reality and Auctioning as a realtor and auctioneer. In 1958 he founded Superior Insurance Agency out of his home and it later became Kannel Insurance Inc. in Montpelier, which is currently a third generation run business.

Smitty started State Line Investors and was instrumental in bringing Martin Sprocket to the area. He also developed the Southwest subdivision in Montpelier in 1975 with several other investors and was an entrepreneur and inventor. Smitty was a member of Edon Church of Christ and at one time a member of the Montpelier Lions Club.

Smitty is survived by his wife of 69 ½ years, Marilyn J. Kannel of Montpelier; four children, Dr. Philip (Debra) Kannel of Dorsey, IL, Michael (Susan) Kannel, Cynthia (Will) Barrett and Suzanne (Brian) Miller all of Montpelier; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; three sisters, Priscilla King of Fort Wayne, IN, Connie Morgan of Seattle, WA and Judy Greer of Joplin, MO; and one brother, Jerry (Sharon) Kannel of Lewis Center, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for Smitty will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1-4 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Edon Church of Christ in Edon, with Minister David LaDuke and Associate Minister Cliff Graves to officiate. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations may be made to Edon Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.