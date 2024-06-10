Valeria Wyse (1930 – 2024)

(Lifetime Member Of Lockport Church)

Valeria Jean Wyse, 94, was welcomed into Heaven on June 7, 2024, with family by her side. She was born to Clara and Elmer Stuckey on March 26, 1930.

A member of Lockport Church her entire life, she will always be remembered for her strong faith and endless compassion and service to others.

Raised a hard-working farmer’s daughter, Val embraced the necessary messiness of farm life. She was a daddy’s girl and often recalled working happily, side by side with him or singing loudly above the tractor rumbles late into the evenings.

After high school, Valeria worked as a bookkeeper for Lugbill’s until she married her loving and devoted husband, Mahlon Wyse, on December 25, 1951. Her new role quickly became homemaker and mother to 7 children who they raised with love and patience.

Involvement in church and serving within her community was always a priority for Val. She taught children for many years in Sunday school and VBS.

She had 30 years of volunteering at Care & Share and Sauder’s Museum gift shop, and 20 plus years with Meals on Wheels.

As empty-nesters, Val and Mahlon enjoyed mission trips together near and far. So many church sewing and quilting days too…the volunteer hours could never be counted. It was just part of who she was and how she and Mahlon lived their lives.

Val was quick-witted and bantering with her brought laughter to her family and friends. She loved funny stories and appreciated a good prank from time to time.

She was always ready to prepare a good meal for anyone who walked in the door, and no one ever left her doorstep hungry.

Even though days and seasons were filled with sewing clothes, canning, gardening, attending to farm animals, children and grandchildren, she always made time for friends and neighbors, a good card game, yard game or watching the sun set on warm summer nights.

Before her passing, all her children were able to spend sweet, holy moments with her. She spoke of heavenly reunions and how excited she was to meet her two sisters, Letha and Treva, who passed before she was born. Valeria was a beautiful woman of God and quite a wonderful mother, sister and friend.

Her legacy will live on through her family. She is survived by her 7 children: son, Edward (Marjorie) Wyse; six daughters, Charlinda (Edgar) Miller, Patricia (Andy) Short, Donna (Brian) Dawes, Debra (Jeff) VanderKooy, Diane (Dean) Callison, Norma (TJ) Harais; 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren with more coming soon; and sister, Marcella (Vince) Frey.

Valeria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Mahlon Wyse, two sisters, Letha (3.5 years), Treva (10 mo.), brother Loren Stuckey, son-in-law W. Lee Huffman.

Her immediate family (totaling 91 family members) welcomes everyone to the celebration of her life on Saturday, June 15, Lockport Mennonite Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30am followed by her Celebration of Life at 11:30am with graveside service shortly after.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold, OH has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC).

The family wishes to express thanks to all who visited, supported and shared life with Valeria in her final days.

